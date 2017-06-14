Dembele reveals Barcelona contact – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Dembele reveals Barcelona contact
Borussia Dortmund forward, Ousmane Dembele, has admitted Barcelona were interested in his services last year. Dembele scored a 78th-minute winner for 10-man France, in a 3-2 victory over England in Paris on Tuesday. And the 20-year-old is reportedly …
