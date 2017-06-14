Denis Suarez To Remain At Barcelona, And Insists Real Does Not Have A Better Squad

Denis Suarez has stated he will not be leaving Barcelona and does not agree with the notion that Madrid have a stronger squad.

Suarez returned to Camp Nou in the summer of 2016, after his buyback clause at Villarreal was activated.

He made 36 appearances under Enrique, but his spot is not guaranteed. And the 23-year-old intends to fight for it under Valverde.

Suarez told Sport: “Next season I will be at Barca come what may.

“It’s a different year, with a new manager and I’m really excited about proving to him that I have a place in the team.”

He added: “Like I said when I came back to Barca, I will fight to stay here for many years and to be a first team regular.”

He said: “Madrid don’t have a better squad.

“The difference is their second line of players participated more than ours. At the end of the season they rotated a lot, but they aren’t at a superior level.”

