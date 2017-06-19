Denkyira-Obuasi Spiritually Confiscated; Rituals Needed To Cleanse Town – Islamic Cleric – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Denkyira-Obuasi Spiritually Confiscated; Rituals Needed To Cleanse Town – Islamic Cleric
Peace FM Online
Islamic cleric, numerologist, philosopher and an acclaimed spiritual soothsayer who is known globally for his accurate predictions and prophecies says late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama who was lynched recently by some natives of Denkyira-Obuasi had a …
Notorious Denkyira Obuasi Assemblyman to appear in court today
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!