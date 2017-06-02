Denmark abolishes blasphemy for ‘freer discussion’ on religion

Danish lawmakers on Friday abolished the crime of blasphemy, an offence that has rarely been prosecuted in the Scandinavian country. Parliament voted 75 to 27 to abolish the almost 100-year-old law. However, only members of the opposition Social Democrats voted against the move.

