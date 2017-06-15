Denrele Edun Opens Up On His Failed Marriage Plans – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Denrele Edun Opens Up On His Failed Marriage Plans
Information Nigeria
Eccentric media personality, Denrele Edun, has revealed the circumstances that led to the abandonment of his marriage plans with his ex, Yvonne. He explained that he jettisoned his plans to get married when demands were made of him to change from his …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!