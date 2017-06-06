Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dependable power supply crucial to achieving smart city project ―FG – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

Dependable power supply crucial to achieving smart city project ―FG
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
CHEAP, clean and dependable power supply is the bedrock of any smart city project, the Federal Government on Tuesday said. The Nigerian Smart City Project is an IT innovation designed by the FG to ensure a digital-based economy for the country.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.