Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Protest as Deputy Speaker’s Aide dies “over delayed salary” – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Protest as Deputy Speaker's Aide dies “over delayed salary”
Vanguard
Legislative Aides to lawmakers on Tuesday stages a wide protest in the National Assembly over delays in payment of their salaries and allowances. Protest The protesters who carried placards and obituary pictures said they were protesting the death of a …
NASS: Legislative Aides Protest Death of Colleague, Unpaid SalariesLeadership Newspapers
N'Assembly Aides protest death of colleague, say management responsibleDaily Post Nigeria
Deputy speaker's aide died because of 'delayed salary'TheCable
Daily Trust –TVC News –The Olisa Blogazine –Ripples Nigeria
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.