DESOPADEC boss blames youths for disinvestment, applauds PIB – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
DESOPADEC boss blames youths for disinvestment, applauds PIB
Guardian (blog)
“Initially, the idea behind the PIB was for NNPC and the IOCs to have a mega company, a joint venture company operated by Federal Government and the IOCs but the oil companies said it will not be workable because FG has higher per cent in the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!