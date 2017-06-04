DG hails FG as NYSC reopens camp in Adamawa

By Caleb Ayansina

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brig-General Sulaiman Kazaure, yesterday, commended Buhari administration for the ousting of Boko Haram insurgents from the North-East and the return of peace to the region.

The commendation came as the NYSC reopened its Orientation Course for Corps members in Adamawa State after the government closed the camp and converted it to host internally displaced persons for several years.

Addressing Corps members of the 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream One) at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in the state, Kazaure particularly noted that the final defeat of the insurgents had made the resumption of the hosting of the Orientation Course in Adamawa possible.

The post DG hails FG as NYSC reopens camp in Adamawa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

