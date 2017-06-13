Pages Navigation Menu

Diana Ross’ son Ross Naess ties the Knot with Family and Friends in Attendance

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Music legend Diana Ross and Arne Naess son, Ross Naess married his longtime girlfriend Kimberly Ryan on Saturday, June 10th, 2017. The 29-year-old tied the knot in a beautiful private ceremony filled with family and friends. His siblings, including younger brother Evan Ross and older sister Tracee Ellis Ross, were present on his big day. Evan‘s wife Ashlee Simpon, as well […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

