Dickson to Shell: Relocate your headquarters to Niger Delta – The Nation Newspaper

Dickson to Shell: Relocate your headquarters to Niger Delta
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called on the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to become a pacesetter by first relocating its headquarters to the Niger Delta region. Dickson also appealed to SPDC to partner with his …
