Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dickson’s Aide reacts to report on ‘division among Igbo leaders in Bayelsa’

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leaders of Ndi Igbo in Bayelsa state at the weeked described the purported media publication on ‘OYC condemns division among Igbo leader in Bayelsa’, as most malicious, misleading, untrue and mischievous. Reacting to the report, Special Assistant to Governor Seriake Dickson on Non indigenes, Chief Okwudili Chukwu Okoh while addressing newsmen in Yenagoa said, there […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.