Dickson’s health projects saving lives —Kpodoh

By Onozure Dania

Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, former Security Adviser to Bayelsa State Government and chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, commended the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson for the construction and completion of road projects and health infrastructure, saying that the health projects are saving the lives of people in Bayelsa State.

Kpodoh said despite the current administration’s political affinity to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the completed projects such as the State Diagnostic Centre, the Dora Akunyili drug mart, the Kidney Dialysis Centre, the 350-bed hospital medical personnel quarters and the ongoing construction of the Sagbama-Ekeremor Road, have increased access of people of the state to world class facilities and securing lives.

Speaking in Yenagoa after a fact finding tour of the identified projects, he said though the Dickson administration had vowed to complete the projects, the verification tour of identified projects was to support positive moves by the Governor Dickson administration and called his attention to areas where more needed to be done.

He said: “When I came out boldly after my first visit to the state diagnostic centre for a comprehensive medical check-up and gave pass mark to facilities available, many progressive minded Bayelsans called my attention to other projects in the health sector. And I visited and verified that the claims and accolades were right. With the crowd of Bayelsans still visiting the diagnostic centre for check up, the projects are saving lives.

“Most of the projects are built to world standards, looking at the medical personnel building and the recently constructed Kidney Dialysis centre at the Government Staff Hospital, opened to the public. As a Bayelsan, with first hand patronage of these facilities, I agree that Dickson has done well.

“How many of the past governors did similar projects? Instead, most of their projects are abandoned. Look at the 350-bed hospital and the tower hotel of shame. Those projects were conceived without consideration for the people of the state and were abandoned after billions of naira from the state had been spent.”

Kpodoh noted with concern the grumbling by some groups of opposition party members on his open commendation of Dickson over the completed projects, saying “I told them that when a man has done well, let us praise him.”

Even though the party is different, I told them that such support will make him do more because he knows the opposition members are watching. And it will make him fulfil his promise of completing every projects embarked upon by his administration.

“Most of the past governors cannot point to tangible projects completed. Instead they are in Abuja searching for individuals to endorse by visiting them in their offices or raising their hands-up with false hope of succeeding the current administration. Some of these sycophants have even declare readiness to contest the 2019 governorship election despite their failed performance at the Amnesty Office.”

