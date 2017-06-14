Celebrity rich list 2017: Conor McGregor, Rory McIlroy in top 100 – Irish Times
Irish Times
Celebrity rich list 2017: Conor McGregor, Rory McIlroy in top 100
Irish Times
Golfer Rory McIlroy and MMA and UFC star Cornor McGregor are among the world's top 100 earning “celebrities”. Four-time Major winner McIlroy earned $50 million ($44.6 million) – including $16 million in winnings – to take No. 37 on Forbes' annual …
