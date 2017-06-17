Pages Navigation Menu

“Difficult to escape a very sombre national mood” – Queen Elizabeth II on Official Birthday

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

“It is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood,” Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II said on Saturday in a message to mark her official birthday, following a deadly fire in a London tower block and several terrorist attacks. “Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very […]

