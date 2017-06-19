Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye : 188580 Electorates sign Senator’s recall register – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Dino Melaye : 188580 Electorates sign Senator's recall register
Pulse Nigeria
As part of requirements for Dino Melaye's removal form the Senate, a total of 188,580 electorates have signed the recall register. The returning officer for the recall, Adamu Yusuf stated this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat in
52.3% voters in Kogi West endorse Dino Melaye's recallVanguard
187580 sign Melaye's recall listThe Nation Newspaper
Senator Dino Melaye in big trouble as 188580 electorates sign to have lawmaker recalledNAIJ.COM
Daily Post Nigeria
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.