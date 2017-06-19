Dino Melaye : 188580 Electorates sign Senator’s recall register – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Dino Melaye : 188580 Electorates sign Senator's recall register
Pulse Nigeria
As part of requirements for Dino Melaye's removal form the Senate, a total of 188,580 electorates have signed the recall register. The returning officer for the recall, Adamu Yusuf stated this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat in …
