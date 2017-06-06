Pages Navigation Menu

Dino Melaye allegedly caught on tape, revealing how he framed suspects in assassination attempt [LISTEN]

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Lawmaker from Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, has again been caught on tape, allegedly disclosing how he indicted some people over the assassination attempt on his life at his country home, SaharaReporters reports. According to the report, Melaye could be heard telling the son of late governor of the state, Prince Abubakar Audu, […]

