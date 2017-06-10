Dino Melaye : ‘Buhari must sack Magu,’ Lawmaker urges Senate to take action – Pulse Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Dino Melaye : 'Buhari must sack Magu,' Lawmaker urges Senate to take action
Pulse Nigeria
He charged the Senate to take a decisive action on the retention of Magu as the Acting Chairman of the EFCC. Published: 5 minutes ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Sen Dino Melaye play. Sen Dino Melaye. (Instagram) …
Gov. Bello has released N1.4b to seven LGs for my recall – Melaye
Governor Bello is spending N1billion to have me recalled from Senate – Dino Melaye
Politics Dino Melaye – I May Soon Be Arrested
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!