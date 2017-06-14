Dino Melaye calls for State Of Emergency in Kogi

Senator Dino Melaye, has called for the declaration of a state-of-emergency in Kogi, saying there was insecurity and anarchy in the state. His call at the Senate plenary on Tuesday was against the backdrop of two alleged assassination attempts on his life. The Senator represents Kogi West. Melaye, who came under Order 43 of Senate […]

