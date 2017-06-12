Dino Melaye claims assassins attacked him again, two injured

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has reportedly escaped assassination in Lokoja, the state capital. In a series of tweets on his social media handle, on Monday, Melaye disclosed that two persons with gunshot wounds are currently receiving treatment. He wrote: “Just escaped another assassination in lokoja. Can’t say if anyone died but two people […]

