Dino Melaye claims assassins attacked him again, two injured

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has reportedly escaped assassination in Lokoja, the state capital. In a series of tweets on his social media handle, on Monday, Melaye disclosed that two persons with gunshot wounds are currently receiving treatment. He wrote: “Just escaped another assassination in lokoja. Can’t say if anyone died but two people […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

