Dino Melaye escapes assassination in Lokoja

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to reports in Lokoja, unknown gunmen allegedly has attacked Senator Dino Melaye who is representing Kogi-West. The senator confirmed the attack via his official twitter handle @dino_melaye which he said occurred on Monday, June 12, in front of the Kogi state polytechnic. It was reported that Melaye had stopped in front of the institution …

