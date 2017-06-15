Dino Melaye is trying to make Nigeria ungovernable – Bello

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello says Dino Melaye, member representing Kogi West at the Senate, is trying to make Nigeria ungovernable following his attitude recently.

Bello said this at Kogi State Polytechnic on Monday, when he visited the venue following the protest handled by Melaye and his followers that led to the untimely death of a student and a police officer.

According to Bello, it is unfortunate that somebody charged with the responsibilities of making laws is now taking laws into his hands.

The governor equally said that early this year he received a report concerning the senator’s move to disrupted the peace of the state, adding that he also received a report of the incident that happened in front of Kogi State Polytechnic about Dino Melaye, and that his cohorts were trying to disrupt the peace of the state.

He emphasised that he had earlier written to Mr. President about the development in order to rubbish the present administration, making it look like Nigeria was ungovernable.

He said when he heard about the gathering he called on the commissioner of police and DSS to ascertain if they were duly informed about the whole issue, they said they were not aware as they had no information about Dino Melaye, adding that somebody was now lying lifeless and another officer injured following the fracas.

He assured Kogi people that he would do all that were within his reach to make sure peace reign in the state.

Also speaking, Isa Mohammed, rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, said around 9am, while he was addressing his students he saw people gathering in front of the school’s gate. On enquiry, he was told that Dino Melaye was having a rally, and then at a stage the number starts increasing to the tone of over 200.

When he noticed it was turning into a fight and there was sporadic gunshots that lasted about one hour, he then called on the commissioner of police to informed him of the development, saying one of his students, Saka Shaibu and officer were shot dead during the fracas.

The police commissioner in his reaction said they were not informed about the gathering and urged politicians to follow due process, adding that Dino Melaye was supposed to inform him and equally take permission from the school management before embarking on such act.



VICTORIA NNAKAIKE

