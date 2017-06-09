Pages Navigation Menu

Dino Melaye questions Buhari for still keeping Ibrahim Magu as EFCC boss

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has faulted the Presidency for keeping the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu despite his rejection by the Senate. He described as selective justice that President Muhammadu Buhari refused to remove Magu who has been in acting capacity. In his valedictory remark […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

