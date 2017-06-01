Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye sues Governor Bello, Kogi Assembly

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West senatorial district) on Thursday sued the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, the State House of Assembly and others before the Federal High Court, sitting in Lokoja over the non-conduct of local government election. Dino in the suit is asking the court to declare the composition of caretaker committees for the […]

