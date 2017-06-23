Pages Navigation Menu

Dino Melaye sues INEC, claims dead people signed recall register

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Embattled senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission over the ongoing moves by his constituents to recall him. Dino said he filed the case on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja. In a series of tweets deriding his proposed recall by his constituency, […]

