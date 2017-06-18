Director John Avildsen dies at 81; Oak Park native won Oscar for ‘Rocky’ – WGN-TV
|
WGN-TV
|
Director John Avildsen dies at 81; Oak Park native won Oscar for 'Rocky'
WGN-TV
SANTA BARBARA, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Director John G. Avildsen speaks onstage at a screening of 'John G. Avildsen: King of the Underdogs' during the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festiva at the Lobero Theatre on February 4, 2017 in Santa …
Rocky Director John G. Avildsen Dies, Aged 81
'Rocky' and 'The Karate Kid' Director John G. Avildsen Has Died at 81
'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' director John G Avildsen dies at 81
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!