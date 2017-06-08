Disclaimer: Beware Of UTME Score Upgrade – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dissociated itself from a social media account on Facebook calling on candidates to come for their UTME score upgrade. The board warn the public and desperate candidates against falling victim of this scam and being defrauded of their hard earned money. According to a statement by the …

The post Disclaimer: Beware Of UTME Score Upgrade – JAMB appeared first on Nigerian Scholars.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Scholars. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

