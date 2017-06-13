Pages Navigation Menu

Disclaimer Notice: University Of Lagos Drug Sales Programme.

This is to inform all students of the University of Lagos that they are to ignore a lady representative of a company (name withheld) currently claiming false approval from DSA to recruit students into a Drug Sales Programme. The programme doesn’t have the approval or endorsement of the Dean of Students’ Affairs. Students should not …

