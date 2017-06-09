Disclose all recovered loot or face legal action – Ozhekhome threatens Buhari

Human Rights activist, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to publicly disclose all the monies that have been recovered so far in the anti-graft war. According to him, money and properties so far recovered in the anti-graft war ought to be deployed for the benefit of suffering Nigerians. He wondered why […]

