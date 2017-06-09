Dish Network ordered to pay record $280 million for violating do-not-call laws

Satellite TV provider Dish Network was ordered by a U.S. judge to pay a record $280 million in penalties for violating do-not-call rules in four states. It must also agree to have its telemarketing efforts supervised for 20 years.

The post Dish Network ordered to pay record $280 million for violating do-not-call laws appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

