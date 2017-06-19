Pages Navigation Menu

Disrupting the Nigerian Education Sector! Gossy Ukanwoke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Yes to disruption in the Nigerian education sector. Yes to Gossy Ukanwoke‘s innovation. Gossy Ukanwoke is catering to specific inadequacies in the Nigerian and ultimately, African education sector. Gossy is seeking to improve on how education is provided in 21st Century Africa. Gossy has always been passionate about education and learning, and during his time […]

The post Disrupting the Nigerian Education Sector! Gossy Ukanwoke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

