Disrupting the Nigerian Education Sector! Gossy Ukanwoke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Yes to disruption in the Nigerian education sector. Yes to Gossy Ukanwoke‘s innovation. Gossy Ukanwoke is catering to specific inadequacies in the Nigerian and ultimately, African education sector. Gossy is seeking to improve on how education is provided in 21st Century Africa. Gossy has always been passionate about education and learning, and during his time […]

The post Disrupting the Nigerian Education Sector! Gossy Ukanwoke is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

