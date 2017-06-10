Pages Navigation Menu

DJ Ayi set to promote Port Harcourt-based musicians

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment

Andrew Tolofari, a Port Harcourt-based DJ and music artist, on Friday, said he would engage upcoming artists in competitions to foster career opportunities for local musicians. Tolofari, popularly called DJ Ayi by his fans, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that “Port Harcourt city has enormous music talents yet to be […]

