DJ Khaled & Asahd serve up Serious Father/Son Goals on the “Grateful” Album Physical Cover

DJ Khaled has dropped another cover for his forthcoming 10th studio album “Grateful“. He revealed that due to popular demand, he will have to make a double CD, so this new cover is for the physical CD. He and his son Asahd who is also credited as the executive producer of the album both look […]

The post DJ Khaled & Asahd serve up Serious Father/Son Goals on the “Grateful” Album Physical Cover appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

