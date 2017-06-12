Pages Navigation Menu

DJ Khaled & Asahd serve up Serious Father/Son Goals on the “Grateful” Album Physical Cover

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Music

DJ Khaled has dropped another cover for his forthcoming 10th studio album “Grateful“. He revealed that due to popular demand, he will have to make a double CD, so this new cover is for the physical CD. He and his son Asahd who is also credited as the executive producer of the album both look […]

The post DJ Khaled & Asahd serve up Serious Father/Son Goals on the “Grateful” Album Physical Cover appeared first on BellaNaija.

Hello. Add your message here.