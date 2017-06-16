Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Khaled finally unveils Visuals to “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller | WATCH

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Following a week of massive anticipation, DJ Khaled has finally unveiled the latino-themed music video to the “Wild Thoughts” single off his forthcoming “Grateful” album. The track features Rihanna & Bryson Tiller and of course Executive Producer Asahd made an appearance. Hit Play below!

The post DJ Khaled finally unveils Visuals to “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.