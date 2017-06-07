DJ Khaled shares BTS photos from New Video Shoot with Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – BellaNaija
DJ Khaled shares BTS photos from New Video Shoot with Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
DJ Khaled is obviously aiming to make his coming album “Grateful” his biggest yet. The producer has shot a video to one of the songs on the album which features Rihanna & Bryson Tiller. He shared photos of the shoot on his Instagram page yesterday with …
Rihanna Perfects the Miami Night-Out Look
DJ Khaled, Rihanna, & Bryson Tiller Shoot Video in Miami
DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller & Rihanna Film Music Video In Little Haiti
