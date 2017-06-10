DJ Khaled unveils Star-Studded Album Tracklist for “Grateful”

DJ Khaled had revealed the tracklist to his “Grateful” album and he is definitely going hard on this one with all the music heavyweights cooped up on the 23-track project. The album features Beyonce, Jay Z, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Quavo, Future, Gucci Mane, Bryson Tiller, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris, […]

