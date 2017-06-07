Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Djokovic loses to Thiem in French Open quarter-finals

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open following a straight-sets defeat by Dominic Thiem on Wednesday. The Serbian second seed was second best throughout to powerful-hitting Thiem, losing 6-7 (5-7) 3-6 0-6 in Paris. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the win was the Austrian sixth seed’s first victory over…

The post Djokovic loses to Thiem in French Open quarter-finals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.