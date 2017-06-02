S’dumo Dlamini dumps Zuma – Independent Online

Pages Navigation Menu

S'dumo Dlamini dumps Zuma

S'dumo Dlamini dumps Zuma
Johannesburg – Pressure from Cosatu affiliates and attempts to unseat him have forced the federation's president S'dumo Dlamini to come out and say he wants President Jacob Zuma to step down. Dlamini, a known Zuma ally, apologised for the third time
Dlamini apologises for attending Zumas birthday bashSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
'Cyril has lost the plot'Citizen
Cosatu's Dlamini to abide by federation's decisions on ZumaEyewitness News
Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –Business Day (registration) –Mail & Guardian –News24
all 22 news articles »

