S’dumo Dlamini dumps Zuma – Independent Online

Johannesburg – Pressure from Cosatu affiliates and attempts to unseat him have forced the federation's president S'dumo Dlamini to come out and say he wants President Jacob Zuma to step down. Dlamini, a known Zuma ally, apologised for the third time …
