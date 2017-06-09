Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Do you have any idea what Professionalism is? – Actress Bimbo Akintola slams those who called her out for putting work before Moji Olaiya’s burial

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian Actress Bimbo Akintola has slammed critics who called her out for putting work before her deceased colleague, Moji Olaiya’s burial. In a response, that was a witty mix of logic reasoning and a spicy undertone of a clapback, the actress threatened to block those who called her out, emphasizing that professional ethics require that…

The post ‘Do you have any idea what Professionalism is? – Actress Bimbo Akintola slams those who called her out for putting work before Moji Olaiya’s burial appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.