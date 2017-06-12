Do You Need To Give Birth In USA Find Out Here Tips

1. If you do not have a visa, apply for a B1/B2 Medical visa. Go with evidence to show that you have a hospital,doctor and funds to cover accommodation, medical treatment and any other incidences. (This is popularly referred to as’ Burden of proof’ on this thread). You may go with the complete cash for your stay.

This is preferable but not a must too prove you are capable of paying your bills and provide a smoother poe experience.

For more details , use the search button and follow the already highlighted step for search.

* Both successful and unsuccessful visa applicants have posted their transcripts. It will be of great benefit to you to go through the thread and learn. Nobody will repost for you again.

3.The decision on a choice of hospital is dependent on several factors. Cost of treatment I.e hospital, doctor’s fees, epidural, NICU etc with cost of accommodation and Flight to your final destination .

Use the search button to search for locations visited and used by previous mothers. This is a Do it yourself thread and it is only courteous to search out info already freely posted for future users and not ask people to repost again.

4. At the POE, you are expected to go with your burden of proof and be well prepared to answer questions to avoid deportation. Note : It is not a crime to birth in the US. It is a crime however if you conceal this fact from your visa officer (VO) or Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This act is considered misrepresentation and can result in deportation and cancellation of visa and sometimes a ban.

5. After birthing. Kindly pay ALL your bills and ALL your baby/ies’ bills. Do not accept medicaid. Although your Child acquires automatic citizenship, it is presumed you were not allowed on the shores of America to add to their financial/Tax burdens.

6. After birthing , you follow the steps for getting a US passport, Nigerian passport/Visa /Travel documents for your child.

If your child’s travel document is his international passport, you require a dual way ticket.

EMERGENCY TRAVEL DOCUMENT (ETC)

1. Cost – $270 plus $20 for post office or $30 for FedEx

2. Send the following supporting documents:

– 2 passport photos of baby.

– Copy of parent’s Nig. passports (data page)

– Birth certificate (copy)

– Itinerary and Letter of consent for ETC.

and address it to:

The Consular Officer, Embassy of Nigeria,

Washington DC 20008

You can use this Sample Letter but please edit it to make it yours

Dear Sir/Madam

We the parents of …wish to apply for Emergency Travel Certificate for him/her to enable us take him to Nigeria. Due to logistics reasons we are unable to process a Nig passport at this time. Thank you for your assistance.

Yours truly, (sign and also write your full name. Spouse to sign too).

Use this link for US passport application for children under the age of 16

https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports/under-16.html

