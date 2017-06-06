Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Doctors couldn’t operate on him because of age, says Washington Sixolo’s son – Times LIVE

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Doctors couldn't operate on him because of age, says Washington Sixolo's son
Times LIVE
The family of late acting veteran Washington Sixolo have said his condition was out of doctor's hands because they could not perform a potentially life-saving operation due to his age and medical history.
Emzini Wezinsizwa actor Washington Sixolo diesCitizen
Emzini Wezinsizwa actor dieseNCA

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.