Dokpesi, Anyanwu float new political party

Founder of Daar Communications and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Raymond Dokpesi, alongside other notable politicians, on Monday floated a new political party, named Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA. ‎The event which is ongoing at the Reiz Continental Hotel in Abuja, has former Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Dan Anyanwu, in […]

Dokpesi, Anyanwu float new political party

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

