Dolapo Oni, N6 and Toolz Talk About Their Worst Dates on Episode 3 of Accelerate TV’s ‘Wrap Up’

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Not all dates turn out rosy and memorable. Some dates go really sour and end up on our table of regrets. On Episode 3 of Accelerate TV‘s hot new show, Wrap Up, Toolz sits down with TV girl, Dolapo Oni and radio personality, N6 to talk about their worst date experiences. Watch the full video […]

