Domestic violence: Women have a big role to play — Yul Edochie

YUL Edochie, son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, has added his voice concerning the rising cases of domestic violence in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The talented actor who posted a video on his Instagram page said, although he does not support domestic violence, he feels that women have a big role to play in making sure that it does not happen.

According to him, “The issue of domestic violence is becoming rampant these days and I don’t support it. I will never support that a man should hit a woman no matter how angry he may. But at the same time, women have a big role to play by ensuring that these things do not happen.

“You should respect your husband. We are in Africa and things are different around here. You should respect your husband even if he does not know what he’s doing.”

The post Domestic violence: Women have a big role to play — Yul Edochie appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

