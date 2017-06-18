Pages Navigation Menu

Don Jazzy Shares Photo With A Lady On Instagram, Fans React

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Following the controversy that Donjazzy has no girlfriend or babymama, which a fan suggested that he should get married or Impregnat a girl. Donjazzy has come out to prove to his fans that he has a girlfriend by uploading the photo of the girlfriend on his instagram account which got his fans talking again. Although …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

