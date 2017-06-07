‘Don Quixote’ film shooting complete after 17 years – India.com

Pages Navigation Menu

'Don Quixote' film shooting complete after 17 years
Los Angeles, Jun 7 (PTI) Director Terry Gilliam has announced that his team has finally wrapped up the shooting of the film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote", after a time span of 17 years. By PTI Feeds | Published: June 7, 2017 3:24 PM IST Email. 0 Shares.
