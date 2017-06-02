Donald Trump’ is wrong in claims about China’s coal power plants – The Australian Financial Review
Donald Trump' is wrong in claims about China's coal power plants
"China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants," the US president said when announcing his decision to quit the accord. "So we can't build the plants, but they can, according to this agreement." In fact, after years of adding new …
Can China be a world leader on climate change?
