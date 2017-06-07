Donald Trump Nominates New FBI Boss

Donald Trump says he is nominating lawyer Christopher A Wray to become the new FBI director.

The post has been empty for the past month after the president fired James Comey from the role.

Mr Wray served under George W Bush as an assistant attorney general from 2003 to 2005.

He was also a lawyer representing New Jersey Governor – and Trump ally – Chris Christie during the “Bridgegate” scandal.

Mr Trump described Mr Wray as “a man of impeccable credentials” in a tweet on Wednesday.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Donald Trump Nominates New FBI Boss appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

