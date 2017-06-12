Donald Trump to be sued by Washington officials

President Donald Trump is set to face charges from officials in Maryland and the US capital Washington for accepting payments and benefits from foreign governments through his business empire. The suit to be unveiled Monday centers on the so-called emoluments clause, which bans US officials from taking gifts or other benefits from foreign governments. An …

The post Donald Trump to be sued by Washington officials appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

