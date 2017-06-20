Done deal: Chelsea set to confirm City goalkeeper

CHELSEA HOPE to confirm the signing of Willy Caballero in the coming days. The Argentine, who was released by Manchester City, has already agreed terms and is understood to have passed a medical ahead of joining as a replacement for Asmir Begovic. The 35-year-old also had interest from Newcastle United and Boca Juniors in Argentina. […]

